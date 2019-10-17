Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $365,000 Position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 155,991 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUP opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. Superior Industries International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

