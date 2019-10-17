Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 28,418 Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Menlo Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

MNLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.