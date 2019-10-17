Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 14,667 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

