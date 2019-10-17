Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 22,481 Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Precision BioSciences worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTIL. BTIG Research began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

