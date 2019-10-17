ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $406.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007519 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $190,948.00 and $406.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00663974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

