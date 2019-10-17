Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.12. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

