Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $101,966,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

BDX traded up $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $256.66. The company had a trading volume of 175,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,811. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

