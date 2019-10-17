Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

In other news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,328.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 192,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.