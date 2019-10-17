Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.45. 9,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,649. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.