Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,412. The firm has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.