Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 198.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $130.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

