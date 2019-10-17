Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,672 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 814,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 20,903.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $103.08 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

