Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,521 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

In related news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.