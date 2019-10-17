Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

