Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6,469.2% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Campbell Soup news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

