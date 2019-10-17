OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PROSY stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

About OTCMKTS:PROSY

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

