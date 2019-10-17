OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCM stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 129.68%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

