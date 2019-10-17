Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Metzler set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.78 ($42.77).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of Osram Licht stock opened at €38.30 ($44.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.74. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.