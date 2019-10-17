Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $195.71. 1,593,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,631. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $249.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

