Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,706. The stock has a market cap of $292.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

