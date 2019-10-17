Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires 125 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.85. 48,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average of $230.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.16.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

