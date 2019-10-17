Orkla ASA (ORKLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

