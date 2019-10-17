OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 6.7% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.67, 1,414,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,063,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

