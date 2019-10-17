Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $131.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,860,000 after acquiring an additional 283,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $303,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

