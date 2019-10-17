One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.05% of One Stop Systems worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.