ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. 5,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $35,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 373.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,105 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $5,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ONE Gas by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

