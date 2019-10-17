ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

