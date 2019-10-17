On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

Press coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

OTIV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

