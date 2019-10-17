On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

Press coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
OTIV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.97.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.
