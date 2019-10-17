Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $115,448.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,012,857. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omnicell by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Omnicell by 801.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Omnicell by 911.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.