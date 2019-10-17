Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Olin has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vince J. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.