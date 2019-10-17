Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

L3Harris stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.32. 358,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.18. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

