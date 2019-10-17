Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,077,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after buying an additional 168,350 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 299,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,799.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.