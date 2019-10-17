Obyte (GBYTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,765.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00250818 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $34,765.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

