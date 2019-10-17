Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.80. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,408.26% and a negative return on equity of 189.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.