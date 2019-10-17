Nwam LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 314,729 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,840,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,617,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 112,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $91.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.