Nwam LLC Buys 330 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

