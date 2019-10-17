Nwam LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.