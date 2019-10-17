Nwam LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

LMT stock opened at $382.84 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.83 and its 200-day moving average is $356.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

