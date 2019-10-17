NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.84.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.60. 3,963,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,631. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.20. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $249.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.