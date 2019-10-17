nVent Electric (NVT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2019 – nVent Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at G.Research, Llc.

10/11/2019 – nVent Electric is now covered by analysts at Gabelli. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – nVent Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

NVT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get nVent Electric PLC alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,480,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $47,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,330,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 99.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 637,968 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.