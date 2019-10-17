NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,320 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3,462.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Qorvo by 12,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 2,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,228,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,712,792.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

