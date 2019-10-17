NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $140,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 666.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,510. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

