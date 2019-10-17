NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 1,789 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after buying an additional 492,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,921,000 after buying an additional 449,026 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,282,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,231,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,636,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,041,000 after buying an additional 365,353 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

