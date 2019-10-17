NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,317.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,203,809 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $152,631,000 after buying an additional 210,908 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 955.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

