NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 122.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

