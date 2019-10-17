Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.88

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as high as $15.41. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

