Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 148,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Gentherm by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Gentherm stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

