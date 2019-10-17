Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 688,933 CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 180.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,457,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 391,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,136,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 732,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $645.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

