Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 210,297 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 446.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 691,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.