Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 131,035 Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

CALM stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

